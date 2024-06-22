Prominent Kannada writer Kamala Hampana passes away at 89

Renowned Kannada writer Kamala Hampana passed away on June 22, at her residence in Rajajinagar due to age-related causes. She was 89 years old. Hampana is survived by her husband, noted litterateur Hampa Nagarajaiah, along with two daughters and a son.

Born on October 28, 1935, in Devanahalli, Kamala Hampana was a renowned academician, researcher, teacher, and writer. Her career, spanning 60 years, saw the publication of over 60 books in Kannada across various genres. Additionally, she authored two books in English, "Attimabbe and Chalukyas" and "Jainism and Other Essays." Her scholarly contributions include nine research documents, among them "Thuranga Bharata - Ondu Addhyayana" and "Adharsha Jaina Mahileyaru."

As per her wish, Kamala Hampana's body will be donated to MS Ramaiah Hospital for medical research.

The news of Kamala Hampana's passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from across Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, stating, "I am saddened by the unexpected death of veteran writer Dr Kamala Hampana. Along with her literary work, Kamala was also popular for her research and teaching. She wished good for all in her life. I also share the grief of Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah and his family."