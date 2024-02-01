Progressive groups to march for peace in Karnataka’s Mandya after saffron flag row

Several progressive organisations in Karnataka have called for a bandh in Mandya district on February 7 to diffuse communal tension in Keragodu village, which flared up after a Hanuman flag was removed from a flag post recently. The announcement comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) carried out a padayatra from Keragodu to Mandya on January 29 and declared a bandh on February 9.

Samana Manaskara Vedike, the forum of progressive organisations, has urged secular and peace-loving public to support the bandh and join them in promoting peace and harmony. Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samithi, Karunada Sevakara Sanghatane, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have already expressed their solidarity.