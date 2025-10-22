'Problem in execution of public work, not funds': Chidambaram backs Kiran Shaw's road repair offer

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Congress MP and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday extended support to Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's offer to finance the repair of roads in Bengaluru, but said the core issue lies in the poor execution of public works, not the lack of funds.

His remarks came amid an ongoing exchange between Shaw and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the condition of roads and civic infrastructure in the IT hub.

"I noted with interest Mrs Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's offer to fund the development of some roads in Bengaluru. A great offer! Congratulations! But the problem with our public works is not the lack of public money; the problem is in the execution of the public work," Chidambaram wrote in an online post.

Proposing a solution, the Rajya Sabha MP suggested a new model that places accountability directly on a supervising company or industrialist, such as Shaw, to ensure timely and quality execution.

"Governments can tweak Mrs Shaw's idea: Public money, tender, etc., can be followed to select the contractor. After selection, the contractor will be placed under the supervision of a willing company or industrialist like Mrs Shaw," Chidambaram said.

He further explained that under this model, while the contractor would carry out the actual construction work, the supervising company or industrialist would be responsible for quality and timeliness.

"The contractor will execute the public work (say, road). However, the supervising company or industrialist will be responsible for the quality and timely execution of the work. Any penalties or cost-overruns will be borne by the supervising company or industrialist," Chidambaram added, noting that cities like Chennai or Bengaluru could serve as appropriate testing grounds for such an experiment.

Shaw, one of India's most prominent business leaders, has recently been in the spotlight after voicing sharp criticism of the condition of Bengaluru's roads, sparking a public row with Shivakumar.

Her social media post questioning civic authorities drew a strong response from the Deputy Chief Minister, who accused her of having "forgotten her roots" and hinted at a "personal agenda" behind her comments -- an allegation Shaw later denied.

Subsequent reports indicated that Shaw offered to personally fund road improvement projects in the city. Shivakumar later said he welcomed the idea and assured her that the state government would cooperate fully with her in developing the roads she identified.

Amid the exchange, Shaw recently met Shivakumar, reportedly to invite him to her nephew's wedding. However, the meeting also touched upon Bengaluru's growth, innovation, and the broader roadmap for Karnataka's development, according to Shivakumar.

