Probe ordered into Infosys land sale in Bengaluru as registration violation surfaces

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Five sub-registrars in Bengaluru have been suspended following the alleged illegal registration of 53.5 acres of land belonging to Infosys, valued at approximately Rs 250 crore, using loopholes in the Kaveri 2.0 registration software. The Karnataka government has ordered a detailed probe into the transaction amid allegations of misuse of court order-based registration provisions.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner has been directed to investigate complaints related to the land sale in Anekal taluk to real estate developer Puravankara. “Bengaluru DC has been instructed to conduct an investigation into the complaint regarding the sale of land belonging to Infosys. Based on the findings of the investigation, action will be taken against those found guilty,” the minister told reporters.

The Department of Stamps and Registration suspended Sarjapur Sub-Registrar Ravi Sankanagowda for allegedly registering 40 sale deeds linked to the Infosys land parcel by falsely citing court orders. Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps Mullai Muhilan said the Kaveri 2.0 software allows exemptions for registrations based on court orders, but this option was allegedly misused to register documents “where there were no court orders at all.”

Muhilan said a comprehensive inquiry has been initiated into all such cases and added that Ravi Sankanagowda was suspended not only for the Infosys transaction but also in connection with other cases under investigation. “A thorough inquiry has been initiated into all such cases, and pending the inquiry, Ravi Sankanagowda has been placed under immediate suspension,” he said.

Similar irregularities were found at the Banaswadi, Varthur and Halasuru sub-registrar offices, where sale deeds were allegedly registered without importing mandatory e-Khata information from the e-Swathu system. Of the five officials involved, one has retired, while the remaining four — N Satish Kumar, Sridhar (First Division Assistant and in-charge sub-registrar), Girish Chandra and R Prabhavathi — were suspended on January 2, 2026, pending departmental inquiries.

Infosys, meanwhile, maintained that the transaction was carried out in compliance with all applicable regulations and clarified that the land was not government-allotted. “As part of Infosys’ asset divestment programme, a land parcel located in Attibele, Bengaluru, was identified for divestment to optimise asset utilisation. The sale was executed in adherence with Infosys’ policies, external approvals, and regulatory requirements,” the company said, adding that the land had been purchased at market value and was non-commercial and non-industrial in nature.

The deal has also drawn attention over valuation concerns, with allegations that the sale price was below prevailing market rates. Puravankara, in a stock exchange filing, said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of adding quality developable land in strategic Bengaluru micro-markets. Managing Director Ashish Puravankara said the purchase reflects the company’s disciplined growth approach and confidence in the long-term potential of these locations for developing large, sustainable communities.

