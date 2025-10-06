Pro-Kannada outfit storms Koramangala poker club, 10 arrested

Members of pro-Kannada outfit Namma Karnataka Sene stormed into Golden Aces, a poker club in Cauvery Colony, Koramangala, on the evening of Sunday, October 5, alleging that the establishment was engaged in illegal gambling and online betting. The agitators vandalised property before police arrested 10 of them.

According to police, the protesters barged into the club, confronted the staff, and accused them of “spoiling the youth” by running a gambling den. As arguments escalated, the activists damaged furniture and equipment, while customers fled the premises. A Hoysala patrol team rushed to the spot and detained the agitators.

The club owner subsequently lodged a complaint with Koramangala police. Ten activists were arrested and later released on station bail.

Namma Karnataka Sene state president Basavaraj Padukote told reporters that while the outfit had earlier complained to the police, only a non-cognisable report (NCR) was registered. “This has allowed the company to continue misleading youth. Police must register an FIR against the operators and arrest them,” he said.

The incident quickly drew political reactions. Former chief minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj S Bommai alleged that the episode exposed an “online betting racket” in the city. In a social media post, he accused the police and government of turning a blind eye despite the Union government’s ban on online betting.

“When our government was in power, we registered non-bailable cases against online betting and enforced strict laws. That case is currently pending in the Supreme Court. If the state government genuinely cares about preventing the poor from falling victim to it, it should take action regarding the pending Supreme Court case,” Bommai said.