Pressure cooker explosion in Bengaluru leaves one dead, another injured

One person died and his roommate was injured after a pressure cooker lid exploded while they were cooking in a small room on the terrace of a building in Puttenahalli near Bengaluru on Monday, August 13. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old barber Mohsin. His roommate, Samir, sustained burn injuries. Both victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh and worked at a barber shop located on the first floor of the building. They lived in a cramped 100 sq ft room directly above the shop. According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, the explosion was accidental, with no evidence of foul play or terrorist activity.

The explosion happened as the two men were preparing food, causing the pressure cooker’s lid to blow up. Due to the confined space of the room, an object in the room caught fire, which resulted in third-degree burns to both men. Mohsin succumbed to his injuries, while Samir is undergoing treatment.

In light of the incident, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and officials from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) visited the scene on August 14 to conduct a thorough investigation. Police have urged the public to avoid spreading rumours and to maintain peace.