Prasad Bidapa’s son booked for drunk driving and abusing Muslim cop in Bengaluru

Adam Bidapa, the son of noted fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa, was booked for multiple charges, including reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and issuing threats to a motorist in Yelahanka New Town in Bengaluru. When confronted by the police, he engaged in a heated argument with the police officials and abused a Muslim police officer. Adam has been released on station bail, and investigation is underway.

A video of the incident that has now gone viral on social media, shows Adam inside his car, arguing with the police officers. During the argument, the Muslim police officer approaches him and Adam can be heard saying, "Ghouse, Ghouse Pasha, a Muslim." The video concludes with Adam spitting at the policeman.

Police took action based on a complaint filed by a student, Rahul Unnikrishnan. In his complaint, Rahul said that he had encountered Adam driving recklessly near Hebbal. When Rahul honked asking Adam to let him pass, Adam reportedly stopped his vehicle and verbally abused Rahul. Around 11 pm, Rahul contacted the police control room to report that Adam was following him. When the police stopped Adam and started questioning him, he behaved disruptively with the police. Rahul's complaint to the police also said that Adam had threatened him saying that he had powerful connections.