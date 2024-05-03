Prajwal Revanna’s father booked for kidnapping an alleged victim in sex abuse case

The woman had worked at Revanna’s residence and farmhouse in Holenarasipura for six years. Three years ago, she quit and returned home to Mysuru where she worked as a daily wage worker.

A few days before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 26, Babanna visited the woman's house and claimed that Revanna's wife Bhavani wanted her to come for some work. The woman returned home the same day. Later, Babanna allegedly warned the family not to speak to the police if they visited their house and threatened that the woman would be booked in a case.

On April 29, around 9 pm, Babanna approached the family again and warned that the woman would face a case if she was caught by the police. He then took her with him, claiming that Revanna had called her, the woman's son said in the FIR.

“On May 1, my friends said that my mother’s videos were being shared. My relatives also called to inform me of the same. They said that my mother was tied up and raped by Prajwal Revanna. I then called Babanna to ask about my mother’s whereabouts to which he said that there was a case registered against her and she would need to get bail,” the woman’s son said in his complaint.

Mysuru’s KR nagar police station have registered the FIR against Revanna and Satish Babanna, a resident of Krishnarajanagara taluk, under sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 ( Kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is the second FIR against HD Revanna. On April 28, a 47-year-old woman filed a complaint against Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna accusing them of sexually harassing her and her daughter who was a domestic worker in their house. According to the complaint, both Revanna and Prajwal sexually harassed the women under various pretexts. Prajwal allegedly used to video call the woman’s daughter when she was at home and harass her using foul language.