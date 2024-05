The News Minute's Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran in conversation with reporters Shivani Kava and Anisha Sheth, who have been covering the story.

TNM spoke to the family of a Mysuru woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, and kidnapped by his father HD Revanna. What did the family tell us? What is the status of this case? How many women have come forward?