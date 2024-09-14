Prajwal Revanna: SIT files 1,691-page chargesheet in third sexual assault case

Prajwal has been charged under Sections 376(2)(n) for repeated rape, 354 A (1) (ii) sexual harassment by demanding sexual favours, 354B for assault of a woman, 354C for voyeurism, and 506 for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. He has also been booked under sections under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

This comes after the SIT filed two chargesheets against Prajwal earlier. On September 9, the SIT charged him in connection with sexual assault on a former house help employed by his family, while an earlier chargesheet on August 23 detailed allegations of sexual assault on a cook employed by the family, as well as harassment of the cook's daughter.

The SIT has registered four cases against Prajwal, with the fourth chargesheet, related to sexual harassment, expected to be filed soon. Prajwal is currently lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central jail, while his bail petition is pending before the Karnataka High Court.

