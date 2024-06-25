Prajwal Revanna sent to SIT custody till June 29

Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna has again been remanded in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of sexual harassment and rape against him. Special magistrate court judge KN Shivakumar passed an order on Tuesday, June 25, sending Prajwal to SIT custody for four days till June 29. Prajwal is accused of sexually abusing many women after videos of sexual assaults allegedly committed by him surfaced a week before elections to the Hassan Lok Sabha seat on April 26. So far, four women have accused him of rape.

The SIT has taken custody of Prajwal in a sexual harassment case this time.

The first complaint against Prajwal was filed on April 28, followed by two more on May 1 and May 2. One of the women was allegedly kidnapped at the behest of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, Prajwal’s father. After the victims’ statements were recorded, police confirmed that four women had accused him of raping them. A fifth woman has filed a complaint of sexual harassment against the former MP.



