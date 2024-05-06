Prajwal Revanna case: SIT launches helpline number for survivors

The Special Investigation Team investigating the allegations of sexual abuse by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has launched a helpline number for survivors to reach out for assistance or protection. “During the investigation, it is known that there are still more victims related to this incident,” said SIT in a notification.

“If any victim or informer needs legal assistance and protection and any other help, they can call the helpline number 6360938947, the details of the victim or informer will be kept confidential,” it said.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda. He has left the country after multiple women accused him of sexual assault and filming the assault to blackmail them. The videos, with unblurred faces of the women, were then circulated widely, allegedly by Prajwal’s political opponents. It is estimated that the number of clips runs up to 3000 with unblurred footage of over 70 women including JD(S) party workers, wives of JD(S) workers, public servants, media persons, and many others. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on April 27, announced an investigation by an SIT to probe the matter, including against those who spread the videos.

Prajwal’s father and MLA HD Revanna was arrested on May 4 for allegedly kidnapping and sexually harassing two women. Two FIRs were registered against him.

