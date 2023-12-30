Pralhad Joshi slams Cong govt for arrest of pro-Kannada activists over vandalism

Union Minister for Coal, Mine and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday, December 29, criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government over the arrest of Kannada activists in connection with the vandalism and tearing down of English signboards. "The Congress government that vouches for withdrawal of cases related to DJ Halli and KG Halli communal violence has sent Kannada activists to jail. This action of the government is not tenable," he told reporters.

"The Kannada activists' protest is rightful. The state government had clamped down on all sections of Kannada activists so that they would never dare to stage a protest. The rioters in KG Halli violence were all set to kill policemen. The charge sheet mentions this. The state government should set aside its dual agenda and release Kannada activists," he added.

At least 53 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence and vandalism during a protest in Bengaluru on December 27 that saw the removal and tearing down of English signboards from commercial outlets with a demand to give prominence to Kannada.