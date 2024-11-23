Prahlad Joshi apologises to Justice Michael D’Cunha over ‘Covid scam’ report remarks

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Friday, November 22 issued an apology to retired Justice Michael D’Cunha over his (Prahlad Joshi) controversial remarks regarding the Covid-19 case report. During a bypolls campaign speech, Joshi responded to Congress’s accusation that there was a Covid scam during the BJP government’s tenure in the state. While defending his party, he referred to Justice Michael D’Cunha’s report, which led to widespread criticism.

Addressing the issue, Prahlad Joshi wrote a detailed letter to Justice Michael D’Cunha, conveying apologies for any unintended offence caused by his remarks. Joshi wrote, "In my long political and public life, I have never made any statement, directly or indirectly, that would harm the reputation of any member of the judiciary. I deeply regret if my remarks have caused any hurt or distress to you."

He also emphasised his respect for the judiciary and Justice D’Cunha. "I have the utmost respect for the judiciary and honourable judges, who are the guardians of our Constitution. I firmly believe in the sacred duty of dispensing justice, and my recent statement was not intended to diminish anyone’s reputation," he clarified.

He acknowledged that his mention of the report under Justice D’Cunha’s leadership during his speech had been misinterpreted, leading to the controversy. "If my statement has caused you any pain or doubts, I sincerely apologise," Joshi said. The Union Minister further clarified that his comments were directed at the state government’s alleged urgency in obtaining Justice D’Cunha’s report, not against the judge himself.

"I did not make any personal remarks against you. My intention was never to tarnish your image or the image of the commission. I have no reason to doubt your impartiality or your commitment to your duties as a member of the commission," he stated. Karnataka Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao has stated recently that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi could be jailed for calling Judge Michael D’Cunha heading the inquiry commission on the Covid scam as a “Congress agent”.