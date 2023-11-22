Powerful Vokkaliga group asks Siddaramaiah to not accept caste survey, DKS backs demand

The Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha has alleged that the surveyors did not even visit all the houses. “The survey is incomplete because the report says that they have visited 5.4 crore people across Karnataka. According to Aadhar numbers available, there are 6.9 crore people in the state, so the report evidently is not complete. If the government accepts this report, it will be injustice to the Vokkaliga community,” the letter reads.

“Those doing the survey have not visited all the houses but have instead fabricated details and numbers,” it further alleges.

In the letter, the association members say that the data collected is from the year 2014-15 and due to the changes in the society since then, this data is not reliable. So a fresh survey should be conducted now.

The letter also alleges that conducting a caste census is not a state subject as it is in the central list. “So the state government has no right to conduct the census so this is illegal,” it adds.

Further listing the reasons why the association deems the survey unscientific, it says that according to reports, the committee has used school students to conduct the survey, by paying children Rs 5 to 10 to get the forms filled.

The Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha is a powerful caste-based association, more than 110 years old and runs influential educational institutes including Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT). The association has a strong presence in at least 11 districts in Karnataka and has around seven lakh registered members. The community enjoys the patronage of several Vokkaliga Mutts across the state and is believed to also hold the sway to influence voters especially in districts like Mandya, Mysuru, Tumkuru, Ramanagara, Hassan, Chikkabalapura, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural and parts of Bengaluru Urban.

The letter has been signed by many seers of Vokkaliga mutts including Nirmalanandanatha Swamy, Nanjavadhoota Swamy and Hanumanthnath Swamy.

In political circles, the letter has been signed by Vokkaliga leaders from across party lines including Congress leaders led by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, his brother and MP DK Suresh, Agriculture minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy, Sharath Bachchegowda. BJP leaders like Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Former Union Minister SM Krishna, Former Dy CM Ashwath Narayan, Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda and the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka. In JDS, HD Devegowda, HD Kumaraswamy, former minister HD Revanna and GT Devegowda and MP Prajwal Revanna have endorsed the letter.