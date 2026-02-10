Poor facilities and gender stereotypes are hurting Karnataka women’s kho kho team

Despite the joy of finishing third at the recently held national championship, the Karnataka women’s kho kho team told TNM that many of their future careers remain uncertain. Lack of government support, resources, and gendered stereotypes make it challenging to remain sportswomen, they added.
Six out of 11 players are still in high school with dreams of playing for many more years.
The team placed third at the senior national kho kho championship for women and men held between January 31 and February 3 at Tumakuru. The championship was organised by the Karnataka Amateur Kho Kho Association in association with the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.
The Karnataka women’s team made it to the semi-finals but lost against Tamil Nadu. They won against Haryana for the third place.
The team was one of the few at the championship to include so many teenagers. The youngest player is 14 years old and the oldest is 19. In comparison, most players in other teams are above the age of 18.
Social pressures
18-year-old Rakshitha Muniraj, a BCom student at Bengaluru’s Swami Vivekananda College, broke down in tears after winning the match against Haryana. “For the past four years it was my dream to wear the state jersey. I skipped my third-semester university exams so that I could compete in this tournament,” she told TNM.
Rakshitha pointed out how one of the first obstacles for young sportswomen is gendered social pressures on their families.
“My relatives asked my parents to stop me from playing because I wear shorts during matches. Neighbours used to taunt me and say that no one would marry me if I continued playing. But still, I did not stop,” she added.
Lack of support
Players highlighted the lack of appropriate training grounds. Often they are forced to practise on school playgrounds which are unsuitable for kho kho.
Kho kho can be played both indoors and outdoors. If played outdoors, the surface should be soft, level, and clay-based. When played indoors, a mat, wooden or other synthetic surface must be provided to ensure players’ safety while diving or falling.
Nadiya, a Class 10 student from a government school in Chamarajnagar district, said, “We need at least a few sports clubs, proper grounds, and government support. People should encourage every game equally. Otherwise Indian games like kho kho and kabbadi will not get recognition.”
Thanuja, a class 10 student from Hebbal village in Mysuru district, began playing when she was in Class 7. She is the first from her school, Shree Annayappa Bhyraveshwara, to represent Karnataka at the state level.
Competing while menstruating is another challenge women in sports face. For the Karnataka women’s kho kho team this means likely losing a chance to play.
“Sometimes we don’t tell anyone we are menstruating during matches because we’re worried coaches might replace us with reserve players,” said Rakshitha.
Thanuja added that she has often relied on the support of teammates when she has to play while on her periods. “I bleed a lot on the first day of my periods. So I have to reduce my training time on the first day. But a person should not have to stop playing if they’re healthy,” she added.
Job security
Many of the players’ parents are sweepers, housekeepers, farmers, ASHA workers, cooks in colleges, and drivers. Without adequate government support, they are often forced to give up their sporting dreams.
“The government should ensure job security for national players so that nobody is forced to stop playing because of family responsibilities,” said Nadiya.
Her father is a farmer, and her mother is an ASHA worker.
Rakshita, whose parents work as housekeeping staff at a corporate office, is finding it difficult to get through college. Despite having participated in national championships, she feels that her achievements are of little help to her academic goals. This makes it difficult for her to defend her desire to play kho kho professionally.
“I have many certificates, but there is no value. At home, they ask why I play so much if it doesn’t help in life. Many of us don’t even have money to pay college fees. The government should provide scholarships to study,” said Rakshitha.
Public support would also go a long way, the players say.
“People should watch the nationals at least. We feel so bad when there are only a few people in the audience during our matches. If cricket nationals are happening somewhere, the stadium will be packed,” noted Nadiya.