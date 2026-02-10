Poor facilities and gender stereotypes are hurting Karnataka women’s kho kho team

Despite the joy of finishing third at the recently held national championship, the Karnataka women’s kho kho team told TNM that many of their future careers remain uncertain. Lack of government support, resources, and gendered stereotypes make it challenging to remain sportswomen, they added.

Six out of 11 players are still in high school with dreams of playing for many more years.

The team placed third at the senior national kho kho championship for women and men held between January 31 and February 3 at Tumakuru. The championship was organised by the Karnataka Amateur Kho Kho Association in association with the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Karnataka women’s team made it to the semi-finals but lost against Tamil Nadu. They won against Haryana for the third place.

The team was one of the few at the championship to include so many teenagers. The youngest player is 14 years old and the oldest is 19. In comparison, most players in other teams are above the age of 18.

Social pressures

18-year-old Rakshitha Muniraj, a BCom student at Bengaluru’s Swami Vivekananda College, broke down in tears after winning the match against Haryana. “For the past four years it was my dream to wear the state jersey. I skipped my third-semester university exams so that I could compete in this tournament,” she told TNM.

Rakshitha pointed out how one of the first obstacles for young sportswomen is gendered social pressures on their families.

“My relatives asked my parents to stop me from playing because I wear shorts during matches. Neighbours used to taunt me and say that no one would marry me if I continued playing. But still, I did not stop,” she added.