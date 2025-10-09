Pollution board seals Bigg Boss Kannada set, DK Shiva Kumar orders reopening

The KSPCB had sealed the 35-acre Jollywood Studios, located in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, on Tuesday night, halting the production of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. The show, hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep, had recently begun its new season.

Authorities alleged that the studio was operating without mandatory environmental permissions under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. Officials also accused the studio of releasing untreated sewage water and running entertainment and amusement activities without valid licences.

The Bigg Boss house was reportedly built at a cost of over Rs 5 crore. Following the shutdown, the premises were vacated, and the contestants moved to Eagleton Resort temporarily.

In its closure order, the KSPCB directed BESCOM to disconnect the power supply to the premises and cited non-compliance under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, read with Rule 20(A) of the Karnataka Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 1983.

The studio, operated by Vels Studios and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., had previously received multiple notices over alleged violations before the closure was enforced.