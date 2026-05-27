Police announce traffic diversions in Bengaluru on May 28 for Bakrid

The Bengaluru traffic police have announced special traffic arrangements in many parts of the city on May 28 in view of Bakrid. These restrictions are scheduled to begin from 5 am till afternoon across the city.

KG Halli

Noting the prayer stretch expected from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle, the police have said that vehicular movement will be restricted between Nagawara Junction and Pottery Circle from 5 am to 2 pm.

Motorists travelling from Nagawara to Shivajinagar are asked to take a detour via Hennur Junction Road, HBR Layout 80 Feet Road, Chandrika Junction, Lingarajapuram flyover, Robertson Road Junction, and Haines Road.

Vehicles coming from Shivajinagar are to use Spencer, Coles, and Wheeler roads toward Hennur and Banaswadi.

Vehicles from RT Nagar heading toward Nagawara via Kaval Byrasandra will be diverted at Pushpanjali Theatre toward Veerannapalya Junction.

The authorities have prohibited parking between Pottery Circle and Nagawara Junction for the period. Designated parking space for those offering prayers is arranged near Alphons School Cross Road, Pillanna Garden Road, Umar Masjid 4th Cross Road, and HBR Layout at the 9th Cross and 80 Feet Road 1st Cross.

Pulakeshinagar

Temporary traffic restrictions have been announced by the authorities between 7 am and 12 pm for Haines Road, Old Udaya TV Junction, and nearby routes — affecting travel toward Nandidurga Road, St John's Church Road, and Millers Road.

Commuters are recommended to use alternative routes through Bamboo Bazaar Junction, Nethaji Road and Promenade Road. Additional suggested diversions include Cantonment Road, Queens Road, Jayamahal Road and Benson Cross Road.

Chamrajpet

The authorities have directed traffic from Basavanagudi and Chamarajpet towards Majestic to use Chamarajpet 1st Main Road, 5th Cross Road, Sirsi Circle and Binny Mill Road from 8 am until the completion of prayers.

Similarly, traffic from Mysore Road towards Town Hall has been advised to divert via Vijayanagar through Kimco Junction.

Opposite traffic from Town Hall will be diverted towards Sirsi Junction, JJ Nagar, Tank Bund Road and Binny Mill Junction for light vehicles and Veterinary Junction and Goods Shed Road for heavy vehicles.

RT Nagar

Traffic moving from CBI Road to RT Nagar and Dinnur Main Roads, or from Jayamahal Road toward RT Nagar, will face restrictions between 6:30 am and 1 pm.

Commuters from CBI Road are advised to divert via Sanjaynagar Cross, Bellary Road, Taralabalu Road, and Deve Gowda Road.

Additionally, traffic from JC Nagar Police Station toward Haj Bhavan will be routed through Priyadarshini Layout, Jayamahal Palace Gate, and the Cantonment area.

Mico Layout

Bannerghatta Road will see traffic restrictions enforced between Sagar Hospital Junction and Sai Ram Junction, including the Gurappanapalya stretch and 39th Cross Road.

Vehicles from Dairy Circle towards Bannerghatta Road would be directed through Tilak Nagar Main Road, East End Main Road, Jayadeva Junction and the Outer Ring Road.

Further, travel from Vega City to Dairy Circle will be directed through Jayadeva and East End Main road.

Kumaraswamy Layout

Travel between Sarakki Signal on Kanakapura Main Road and the Outer Ring Road's KS Layout Signal will be restricted between 8 am and 12 pm. Motorists travelling from Sarakki Signal are suggested to drive through Sarakki Market, Banashankari Bus Stand, and Bendre Circle to access the Outer Ring Road.

This article was written by a student interning with The News Minute.