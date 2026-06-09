POCSO case: BS Yediyurappa’s bail relaxed, allowed to travel outside state

The Karnataka High court has relaxed the anticipatory bail conditions imposed on former CM BS Yediyurappa’s movement in connection with the POCSO case against him.

A bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order on Monday, June 8, in response to an interim application filed by BS Yediyurappa. The HC order lifted the trial court’s bail condition that Yediyurappa could not travel outside its jurisdiction without the court’s permission.

Yediyurappa has been accused of sexually harassing a minor at his Sadashivanagara house on February 2, 2024, when she was 17-years-old.

The minor had gone there with her mother to seek the former CM’s help in securing justice in another case where the same minor had been sexually assaulted by her cousin.

The Karnataka High Court had initially passed an order directing that no coercive action be taken against Yediyurappa. In December last year, the Supreme Court stayed the trial and issued a notice to the Criminal Investigation Department seeking a response on why the case should not be remanded to the state HC for a fresh consideration of merits.

Yediyurappa’s lawyer sought a relaxation on travel restrictions saying that the SC had stayed the trial.

Justice Nagaprasanna passed the interim order and adjourned the hearing.