PM Modi launches two key Satellite Town Ring Road stretches in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, March 11, virtually inaugurated two key stretches of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) around Bengaluru. The STRR, which will play a significant role in decongesting heavy vehicular traffic in the city, is being developed for Rs 15,000 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The STRR consists of four to six lanes with a route alignment in Karnataka connecting 12 towns. The Ring Road stretch will connect Anekal, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Magadi, Dabaspet, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Hosur, and Hoskote.

The Prime Minister threw open the two stretches totalling about 80 km in length, which pass through the 42 km Dabaspet-Doddaballapur bypass, developed for Rs 1,438 crore, and the 37.6 km Doddaballapura-Hoskote bypass, completed for Rs 1,317 crore.