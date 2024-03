PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to campaign in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari, have been named among 40 star campaigners by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka.

The candidate list released on Friday, March 29 by the Karnataka BJP unit includes 10 Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of three states and state leaders. Senior BJP leaders in the state who were denied tickets for the Lok Sabha election have been named as star campaigners. The star campaigners will participate in meetings, conventions and roadshows in the state and be a part of campaigning for the BJP.