PG murder case: Karnataka court remands accused to 10-day police custody

A Karnataka court on Saturday, July 27 remanded the accused in 10-day police custody in connection with the murder of a young woman from Bihar in Bengaluru’s PG hostel. The Koramangala police produced the accused before the 41st Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) after nabbing him from Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, DCP (South East) Sara Fathima said that the accused Abhishek was arrested from Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh. “The accused has been produced before the court and we have sought police custody to conclude the further investigation,” DCP Sara Fathima stated. The DCP said that the victim had finished her MBA and was working for a company in the sales marketing team.

The preliminary probe has revealed that the murderer is Abhishek, a native of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The deceased, Kriti Kumari, a native of Kesar Nagar in Bihar, was working at a private company. Abhishek, who had stabbed Kriti Kumari to death on the night of July 23, had fled to Madhya Pradesh and was hiding there. He had switched off his mobile phone.

Abhishek was in a relationship with Kriti Kumari’s friend and colleague. Abhishek’s girlfriend hails from Maharashtra. He used to visit the PG hostel and often travelled to Bengaluru from Bhopal to date his girlfriend. The relationship soured between them after the victim’s friend avoided him.

Abhishek came to the PG hostel and created a ruckus. Kriti Kumari had helped her friend shift to a new PG hostel, and both stopped taking his calls. Abhishek came to the PG hostel where Kriti was staying on July 23 and committed the crime.