Pet owner stabbed near Bengaluru after altercation over dog's barking

A 34-year-old man was stabbed by a group of individuals at Doddacheemanahalli villlage of Bengaluru Rural district after an altercation over his pet dog barking at them, police said on Tuesday, December 12. The victim, identified as Madhu Kumar, was attacked on December 11 night and is currently hospitalized.

According to police, the altercation broke out when accused individuals from same village were complaining to Kumar about the consistent barking of his pet dog at them. Subseuently, the accused physically assaulted the pet owner and his wife, Mamatha.