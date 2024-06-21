People living in Karnataka should learn Kannada, says CM Siddaramaiah

Emphasising the importance of protecting the Kannada language and Karnataka’s land, and water, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on all Kannadigas to foster a Kannada-centric environment in the state. His remarks were made during the Bhoomi Puja ceremony on June 20 for a bronze statue of Nanda Devi Bhuvaneswari near the western entrance of Vidhana Soudha, as part of the Karnataka Namakarana Suvarna Mahotsava celebrations organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture.

"It is the duty of all to create a Kannada atmosphere. For that, all the people living in Karnataka should learn Kannada. We cannot remain silent like that," said Siddaramaiah. He said that while Kannadigas are not insolent, a strong love for the Kannada language must be cultivated. He urged people to develop respect and admiration for their language, land, and the country without becoming fanatical or bigoted.