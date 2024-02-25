Parts of Bengaluru to face water supply cut for 24 hours: Details

Residents in some parts of Bengaluru will encounter a complete shutdown of water supply beginning 6 am on Tuesday, February 27 until 6 am on Wednesday, February 28. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said that the shutdown has been scheduled to allow maintenance operations and the installation of Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow metres.
The areas that are likely to be affected are:
Bangalore South:
BHEL Layout, Nandini Layout, Srinivasa Nagar, Jaimaruthi Nagar, Badavane, Sakamma Layout, Narasimha Swamy Layout, Muneshwara Nagar, Jnana Jyothi Nagar, Jnanaganganagar, Mallathahalli, NGEF Layout, Part of ITI Layout 1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout, RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage, Byraweshwaranagar, Sunkadakatte, Jaya Lakshmamma Layout, Kebbehalla, Chandana Layout, Chandrashekar Layout, Geology Layout, Narasapura, Kandaya Layout, Mulakattamma Layout, Part of Papareddypalya, BEL 1st and 2nd Stage, Bilekallu, Byadarahalli, Upkar Layout, Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru
Bangalore North:
Parts of Dasarahalli zone and RR Nagar zone
East Bengaluru:
Parts of A Narayanapura, Udaya Nagar, Andhra Colony, VSR Layout, Indira Gandhi Street, Jyothi Nagara, Dargamahall, Sakamma Layout, Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station, Akshaynagar, MEG Layout, Ramesh Nagar, Veerbhadra Nagar, Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station, Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station areas, Nallur Puram, Ramesh Nagar, Reddy Palya, Vibhuthipura, Annasandra Palya, LBS Nagar