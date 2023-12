Parts of Bengaluru to experience power cuts on Dec 20 and 21: Full list here

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a scheduled power outage from Wednesday, December 20 to Thursday, December 21. The BESCOM and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) authorities have undertaken several periodical maintenance and repair works. The outage is expected to last from 10 am to 5 pm.

December 20, Wednesday:

On Wednesday, Angavikala Ashakirana Trust, SS Layout A Block, Basavanagudi, SS Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Lakshmi Floor Mill, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, GH - Park, Global Mall, Sobha Indraprastha Apartment, Okalipuram, Bevinhalli, Nandihalli, Bahadurghatta and Kogunde areas will witness power cuts.