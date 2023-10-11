Partner arrested in Karnataka for posting obscene pictures of woman on social media

Police said that the accused and his lover hailed from Vellore in Tamil Nadu. They were also classmates till Class 10. Later, the accused had shifted to Bengaluru. The girl also joined him and they lived together. The families knew about the relationship and they were preparing to get them married.

The accused shared her private photos on social media from a different account. He also made comments about it. When the girl complained he accompanied her to the police station and cried in front of the police to get her photos removed from the account and pleaded to arrest the accused person.

The South East CEN police launched a probe and cracked the case. They nabbed the accused and sent him to prison. The accused had revealed that he was developing an application named BOT, which showed the persons in any photo in a nude state. The accused revealed that he took sadistic pleasure in watching the nude photos of friends and relatives, said police.