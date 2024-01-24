Parinav who went missing from Bengaluru found in Hyderabad

A 12-year-old boy, Parinav, who was reported missing from Bengaluru’s Whitefield was found at Nampally in Hyderabad. Parinav, is a student of Deens Academy, Gunjur branch. He was identified by a Bengaluru resident who was at the Hyderabad Nampally metro station on January 24 and he was handed over to Nampally railway authorities.
As soon as Parinav was found, his parents were alerted and they spoke to him over call. Parinav’s father, Sukesh told The News Minute that he was healthy and unharmed.
Parinav had gone missing on Sunday, January 21. After finishing his tutorial classes, instead of waiting for his parents who would normally pick him up, he boarded a bus. Police could trace his activity through CCTV cameras only till January 21 evening. His parents, citizens and civic groups in Bengaluru and the police had been looking for him fervently. A large search party had in fact spread out at the Majestic railway station in Bengaluru on January 23 night as that was last place Parinav was spotted at.
Parinav was found my Bengaluru resident Vandana Menon. Read her interview.