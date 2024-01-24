Parinav who went missing from Bengaluru found in Hyderabad

A 12-year-old boy, Parinav, who was reported missing from Bengaluru’s Whitefield was found at Nampally in Hyderabad. Parinav, is a student of Deens Academy, Gunjur branch. He was identified by a Bengaluru resident who was at the Hyderabad Nampally metro station on January 24 and he was handed over to Nampally railway authorities.

As soon as Parinav was found, his parents were alerted and they spoke to him over call. Parinav’s father, Sukesh told The News Minute that he was healthy and unharmed.