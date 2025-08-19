Parameshwara tells Assembly FSL and chemical tests of soil and bones awaited in Dharmasthala

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara on Monday, August 18 informed the Assembly that one skeleton and a few human bones have been recovered so far during the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) excavation work in the Dharmasthala case. “The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has not yet been received. Until the report comes, further excavation will remain suspended,” he told the House.

Parameshwara said that the excavation was only the preliminary stage. “The actual investigation is yet to begin. The skull that the complainant had earlier submitted has also been sent to FSL. After we get the forensic report, the next stage of investigation will move forward. Several analyses, including DNA testing, soil analyses need to be done,” he said.

He added that the spots where the bodies are alleged to have been buried has laterite soil with acidic content that can corrode bones. The Home Minister explained that this is why soil samples have been sent to FSL for chemical analysis.

On the complainant’s role, the Minister maintained that it was not possible to excavate every spot pointed out by him. “It is up to the SIT to decide whether further excavation is required or not. We have given the freedom to the SIT to go further or not,” he added.

When BJP MLA Sunil Kumar questioned why the complainant had not been arrested, Parameshwara cited the Witness Protection Act. “The complainant had approached the District Magistrate, and as per the committee’s directions, security has been provided to him and his family. Hence, he cannot be arrested,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, meanwhile, demanded to know why an SIT was constituted and who was “behind the conspiracy,” questioning Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s earlier remark that the issue was a well-planned strategy to taint the temple.

Responding, Shivakumar urged members not to politicise the case. “Politics should have religion, religion should not have politics. Don’t bring politics into this. We want justice for society. The Home Minister has already given directions. I have confidence. Be patient,” he said.