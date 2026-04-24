Over 35 peacocks die in Karnataka’s Tumakuru in a week; heat stress suspected

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At least 35 peacocks have died over the past week in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, with forest officials suspecting extreme heat and dehydration as the primary causes.

The carcasses were found across several villages, including Bommanahalli, Kolihalli, Byrasandra, and Hullenahalli. While environmental stress is the leading theory, authorities have launched a detailed investigation to rule out other possible factors.

“Preliminary findings show that the birds' bodies, including feathers and internal organs, were largely intact, though the lungs appeared affected. While heat stress and dehydration are being considered primary factors, authorities have not ruled out other causes such as bird flu,” a forest officer was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

While officials have ruled out poisoning, they are still examining the possibility of infections such as bird flu, according to reports. Samples have also been collected from nearby water bodies, particularly those receiving wastewater from stone quarries, to check for contamination. These have been sent to a lab in Bengaluru for forensic analysis.

The deaths come amid rising temperatures across Karnataka. Kalaburgi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.3°C on April 23, followed by Hagari (40°C), Vijayapura (39°C), and Chitradurga (38.8°C). Several other districts, including Gangavathi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Belagavi, and Gadag, also reported temperatures above 37°C. Mangaluru recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 33.8°C.

The IMD forecasts an additional 2-3 degree Celsius rise in maximum temperatures in the state over the coming five days.

This article was written by student interning with TNM.