Opinion: Karnataka Education Policy must build further on RTE

In the federal structure of India, has the Government of Karnataka (GoK) re-asserted its status by withdrawing its support to the Union government-idealised National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) and by laying the foundation for its own State Education Policy? Of particular interest is the statement released by the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office while denouncing the NEP: “A uniform education system cannot be established in a country like India with a multicultural and pluralistic society.” The GoK must stick to this thought process by ensuring that the committee drafting Karnataka's State Education Policy reflects the state’s multicultural and pluralistic values.

A diverse committee, with the experience to represent and take into consideration the pluralistic and diverse needs of students, may be able to put forth an education policy that is equitable, inclusive, child-centric and practically feasible. GoK must also aim to capitalise on the shortcomings of the NEP, especially where it can also build further on the rights enshrined in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE Act).

While the RTE Act doesn't extend free and compulsory education to Early Childhood Education (ECE), focusing on it is crucial for harnessing children's rich brain development potential, offering a vital foundation for lifelong learning, growth, and development. Providing ECE is a means of promoting equity and social justice, inclusive economic growth and advancing sustainable development. The major challenges plaguing ECE in India are the lack of regulation, uniformity and formalisation.