Opinion: Karnataka Education Policy must build further on RTE

In the federal structure of India, has the Government of Karnataka (GoK) re-asserted its status by withdrawing its support to the Union government-idealised National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) and by laying the foundation for its own State Education Policy? Of particular interest is the statement released by the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office while denouncing the NEP: “A uniform education system cannot be established in a country like India with a multicultural and pluralistic society.” The GoK must stick to this thought process by ensuring that the committee drafting Karnataka's State Education Policy reflects the state’s multicultural and pluralistic values.
A diverse committee, with the experience to represent and take into consideration the pluralistic and diverse needs of students, may be able to put forth an education policy that is equitable, inclusive, child-centric and practically feasible. GoK must also aim to capitalise on the shortcomings of the NEP, especially where it can also build further on the rights enshrined in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE Act).
While the RTE Act doesn't extend free and compulsory education to Early Childhood Education (ECE), focusing on it is for harnessing children's rich brain development potential, offering a vital foundation for lifelong learning, growth, and development. Providing ECE is a of promoting equity and social justice, inclusive economic growth and advancing sustainable development. The major challenges plaguing ECE in India are the lack of regulation, uniformity and formalisation.
The Gujarat HC has recently that parents forcing children aged below three years to attend preschools are committing an illegal act. While underscoring the critical need for proper care and stimulation during the early years of a child, the court highlighted the lack of quality ECE for millions of young children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. What is astonishing is the need for a high court to interpret the RTE, which barely speaks of ECE, to determine the ‘legal’ age of admission to ECE. Such concerns arise due to the lack of a clear legal framework to formalise and regulate ECE in states.
Through its State Education Policy, Karnataka can formalise and regulate ECE, providing definitive implementation guidelines. It should stress the need for substantial state investment in ECE, utilising the existing Anganwadi infrastructure and offering teacher training and support to Anganwadi staff for effective educational delivery. The Anganwadi system primarily focuses on caregiving rather than education, and strengthening it can ensure all young children access quality ECE, aligning with the goal of universalising ECE. In contrast, the NEP emphasises ECE, but lacks clear guidelines to make it free and compulsory for all, especially disadvantaged children. Karnataka can align its education policy with budgetary allocations to achieve this universalisation target.
The NEP 2020 aims to create a stress-free environment for students taking board exams, proposing the option of an improvement exam. Karnataka’s existing system of one exam-one supplementary exam has created significant stress for students, who view it as a do-or-die situation. In Karnataka, if a student passes Class 12 but is unsatisfied with the marks obtained, they can choose to retake the exam. However, the marks from the supplementary exam are considered final, disregarding the previous scores, making this decision risky.
While the NEP and National Curriculum Framework suggest a best-of-two board exam option, Karnataka has taken a more progressive step by introducing a for students in Classes 10 and 12 starting from the academic year 2023-2024. This educational reform aims to reduce stress and cater to different learning paces and styles. Under this system, students have three opportunities to improve their scores, with the best score from the three exams considered for the final marks card. This approach departs from the NEP's and National Curriculum Framework’s two-board examination system.
Karnataka's decision to withdraw support for the NEP 2020 and develop its State Education Policy underscores the state's commitment to creating a progressive education policy that addresses the unique needs of its diverse student population. Additionally, the state can lead the way in formalising and regulating Early Childhood Education, filling a critical gap in India's education landscape.
In order to distinguish itself from the NEP 2020, the GoK must ensure that the drafting process is consultative and participative in nature by providing ample space for the citizenry to give their two cents on the various aspects of the policy. Finally, Karnataka's innovative three-board examination system reflects its dedication to providing a less stressful, student-centric approach to assessments, setting a precedent for education reform in the country.
Avinash Reddy Pichhili is a Program Officer at KidsRights Foundation, Netherlands. He writes consistently on the required legal and policy changes in relation to education, climate change, and children with disabilities. Sneha Priya Yanappa is a Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and works for the Karnataka team at Vidhi. She writes on various issues that concern city governance, the environment, and access to public spaces. Views expressed here are the authors’ own.