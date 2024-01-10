One murder, two kidnappings: How a Bengaluru gang funded their New Year trip to Goa

Gurusidappa’s unsuspecting wife gave the money in the early hours of December 31 to Sanjay. After receiving Rs 4 lakh, they took Gurusiddappa to Ramanagara’s Thimmappana Betta. Fearing that Gurusiddappa would go to the police, the trio stabbed him to death and left his body there.

During the investigation in Kishan's case, the police stumbled upon the disappearance of Gurusiddappa. Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru West S Girish said that Gurisiddappa’s wife had filed a missing complaint on December 30. “The phone number used in both cases was the same, linking the crimes to a common group of kidnappers,” he said.

Upon further investigation, the police arrested the trio in Bengaluru on January 9. After interrogation, the accused told where Gurusiddappa’s body was. “We couldn’t find the body at that place but we found his spectacles, watch, clothes, and blood stains. It's a forest area so we searched around and found remnants of the body about half a kilometre away. The body had been ravaged by dogs and leopards,” the DCP said.

The accused – Sanjay, a mechanic in Vishveswaraya Layout, Anand, a delivery person, and Hanumanth, an unemployed youth from Raichur – were driven by a desire to party in Goa on New Year's Eve. They resorted to the abductions and heinous crime to fund their celebration. They spent the money in Goa before being apprehended upon their return to Bengaluru.

The police said that they recovered Rs 2.4 lakh in cash, a gold chain, and mobile phones used in the crimes. “There were four people involved in the case and one is at large. The investigation is ongoing,” the police said.