One more gag order: Eshwarappa’s son gets injunction against 50 media houses in Bengaluru

Arguing for Kantesh, advocate M Vinod Kumar submitted that the defendants were uploading and publishing several matters against the plaintiff on the internet platforms, TV channels and newspapers which were defamatory in nature. He said that the defendants were trying to tarnish Kantesh’s image and these attempts were being made at a crucial time when Lok Sabha elections were going on.

“Issue ad-interim ex-parte temporary injunction order as sought for, restraining the defendants No.1 to 50, their men, servants, agents, administrators, assignees etc. or any persons claiming through or under them from telecasting / broadcasting/ publishing/ disseminating/ or distribution in any form or manner any alleged explicit visuals or any other material as described in the plaint concerning the plaintiff, till next date of hearing,” the order read.

The order comes at a time, when there is an uproar over leaked videos of sexual acts involving Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) MP from Hassan , grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the allegations against Prajwal, who is said to have filmed around 3,000 sexually explicit videos involving more than 70 women. In 2023, Prajwal had got an injunction order against 86 media houses on grounds that the videos were fake.

Kantesh, who was hoping to contest from the Haveri Parliamentary seat from BJP was set aside for former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He is now campaigning for his father, Eshwarappa, who decided to contest as an independent candidate in Shivamogga against Yeddiyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra, the incumbent MP.