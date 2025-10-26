One killed, three injured in Bengaluru blast; Union Minister seeks probe

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

One person was killed and three others from the same family were injured in an explosion in Bengaluru on Saturday. The impact of the blast was so severe that the house sustained significant damage.

The explosion has been reported from Triveninagar in the K.R. Puram locality.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje visited and inspected the spot. She has also demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as 80-year-old Akkayyamma. Besides, 25-year-old Kiran, 52-year-old Shekar, and 22-year-old Chandana are the injured persons. Chandana has suffered more than 50 per cent burn injuries.

East Division Joint Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth also visited the spot and gathered information from the officials.

He said: “The incident occurred at around 7.30 a.m. An elderly woman, who was sleeping, died after the roof slab collapsed on her. Three others have sustained injuries.

“A woman living in the house behind was also injured. Shekhar’s daughter too was hurt. We obtained information from them. They said the explosion occurred when the gas stove was turned on. The young woman gave this statement. However, an investigation is being carried out to determine the exact cause,” he stated.

Whitefield Division DCP Parashuram stated, “Among the injured, a woman named Chandana has sustained serious injuries. The house where the incident occurred has been completely damaged. Three shed houses behind the main house have also suffered damage. A woman residing in one of those sheds has also been injured.

“At first glance, it appears to be a cylinder blast. A clear picture will emerge after expert examination.”

Local resident Rajalakshmi stated: “Between 7 and 7.10 a.m., we heard a very loud sound. Since it was Diwali, we thought someone might be bursting crackers. When we came out, we saw that the entire house was damaged.

“The injured were immediately taken to the hospital with the help of neighbours. Window panes of nearby houses were shattered. Four people were living in the same house. A woman living in the house behind was also injured. The sound was heard up to four to five kilometres away.”

Shekhar’s relative Sindhu stated: “My brother-in-law, his children, and their mother were in the house. In the morning, we received a call informing us about the incident. All of them have suffered injuries.”

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has demanded a thorough investigation into the large-scale explosion that occurred in Triveninagar of the K.R. Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru city.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the explosion site, she said that an explosion occurred this morning in Triveninagar, resulting in the death of a woman and causing severe damage to the entire house. Expressing concern, she said that a detailed forensic report must be obtained to bring out the truth. “Incidents like this create fear among the public,” she added.

“There must be a reason behind the collapse of such a large and sturdy house. An investigation should determine whether the explosion was caused by a gas leak or by some other explosive material,” the Union Minister emphasised. She urged the government to immediately provide compensation to the deceased’s family and ensure free medical treatment for the injured.

She noted that nearby houses were also affected by the blast and that some neighbours have been hospitalized. “Glass panes have shattered up to a considerable height,” she remarked with concern. She appreciated the efforts of police officers, fire personnel, and local residents who rushed to help.

The Minister also appealed to the government to compensate those whose houses were damaged due to the incident. She mentioned that the cylinder involved reportedly belonged to Bharat Petroleum and urged the company to conduct its own investigation as well.

Former Minister and BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, representing the K.R. Puram Assembly constituency, said he was shocked after visiting the site of the massive explosion that occurred in Triveninagar in Bengaluru.

According to preliminary investigations, the building is owned by a person named Ramesh. Shekhar was residing in the house. Shekhar’s family had moved into the house on rent about nine months ago. He was living there with his two children, Chandana and Kiran Kumar, and the elderly woman Akkayyamma.