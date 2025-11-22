Ola engineer's death: Probe transferred to Crime Branch after family alleges lapses

The investigation into the death of Aravind Kannan, who was an electric engineer with the ride-for-hire app Ola, has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) after his family petitioned senior police officials. The petition cited lapses and a lack of confidence in the initial probe. Senior Advocate P Prasanna Kumar, representing the family, confirmed the transfer on Friday, November 21.

Aravind, a 38-year-old homologation engineer who joined Ola Electric in 2022, died by suicide on September 28 at his Bengaluru residence. Police later recovered a 28-page suicide note in which he allegedly described sustained workplace harassment, non-payment of dues, and intense pressure, naming Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, homologation head Subrat Kumar Das, and other senior executives.

Based on a complaint filed by Aravind’s brother, an FIR for abetment to suicide (Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) was registered at the Subramanyapura Police Station, naming the company's top officials.

The family has also raised questions about a Rs 17.46 lakh bank transfer that appeared in Aravind’s account two days after his death, which they suspect was an alleged attempt to “cover up” unpaid dues. Ola Electric has denied this, stating the transfer was part of routine payroll and final settlement, and that no payments were pending.

The company has maintained that it is saddened by Aravind’s death, denied all allegations of harassment, and said it is cooperating with investigators. Ola Electric has also challenged the FIR in the Karnataka High Court, arguing that public campaigns and accusations have adversely impacted the company's reputation and share value.

Meanwhile, Aravind’s family has sought police protection, citing fear and pressure as they continue to pursue the case and demand accountability from senior management. With the case now under the CCB, the family hopes for a rigorous probe into workplace practices at Ola Electric, the circumstances leading to Aravind’s death, and the financial transactions that followed.