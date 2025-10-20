Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal booked for abetment to suicide after employee’s death in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior executive Subrath Kumar Das after an employee died allegedly by suicide. The deceased, 38-year-old K Aravind, is said to have left behind a 28-page death note in which he accused his seniors of workplace harassment.

Police said the case was filed following a complaint by Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan. According to officials, the FIR names Bhavish Aggarwal, Subrath Kumar Das, who heads Vehicle Homologations and Regulation at Ola, and others under the charges of abetment of suicide.

The complaint also mentions alleged financial irregularities of about Rs 17.46 lakh discovered after Aravind’s death. The incident took place on September 28. He was rushed to a private hospital but could not survive. His family later found the death note, which detailed claims of persistent harassment at work and accused senior Ola executives of misconduct. They also alleged that the company’s HR department failed to provide a clear explanation regarding certain money transfers made to Aravind’s bank account.

A senior investigating officer confirmed that notices had been issued to all individuals named in the FIR. “They have submitted written explanations, and further investigation is in progress,” the officer said.

Ola has not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter. Meanwhile, last month, shares of Ola Electric Mobility dropped nearly 8% after Japanese investment giant SoftBank cut its stake in the electric scooter maker through open market deals.

According to a regulatory filing on September 5, SoftBank’s investment arm SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC sold about 94.9 million shares of Ola Electric between July 15 and September 2. This stake sale amounted to over 2% of the company’s equity, triggering mandatory disclosure under SEBI rules.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726