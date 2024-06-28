Nothing wrong with demand for more Dy CM posts: K’taka Min

Karnataka Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna on Friday said that there is nothing wrong with the demand to create more Deputy Chief Minister posts in Karnataka.

“There is nothing wrong if anyone is asking for more Deputy Chief Minister posts in the state. The final decision will be taken by the high command. If we don’t ask for it, how will the high command notice? Their decision will be binding on all of us,” Minister Rajanna told media persons.

Minister Rajanna, reacting to Chandrashekar Swamiji’s offer for him to become a pontiff, said, “The Swamiji has given good advice and I will consider it. I congratulate him for coming forward and giving me 10 acres of land.”

Chandrashekar Swamiji had asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to vacate the Chief Minister’s post and allow Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister.

Minister Rajanna has also said that he is ready to take over the post of President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which is presently held by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has also said Siddaramaiah cannot survive as Chief Minister for long. “In order to undermine the Deputy Chief Minister, the issue of creating more Dy CM posts was brought to the forefront. Now, it is costing Siddaramaiah dearly,” Vijayendra said.