‘Not resigning, will fight legally’: CM Siddaramaiah on Guv’s prosecution sanction

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed calls for his resignation, asserting his innocence after Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot sanctioned his prosecution in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scandal. Speaking to the media on Thursday, August 17, he termed the Governor's decision "anti-constitutional” and said he would fight it legally.

"It is a big conspiracy to dislodge the elected government. They (BJP) have done this in several states, including Delhi and Jharkhand. A conspiracy has been designed to destabilise the elected government in Karnataka as well. The Union government, BJP, JD(S), and others are involved in this conspiracy," Siddaramaiah said.

Governor Gehlot granted sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, based on petitions from activists Pradeep Kumar SP, TJ Abraham, and Snehamayi Krishna.

Calling it “selective targeting,” Siddaramaiah pointed out the delayed action against other political figures facing similar allegations. "In November, sanction was sought against HD Kumaraswamy (former CM) by Lokayukta in an alleged case regarding the issue of mining licences after an inquiry. He was not issued a notice. What does it mean—that the notice is issued to me (by the Governor)? It is a big conspiracy,” the CM said.

The case centres around the controversial allotment of 14 housing sites in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi. These allegations have fuelled criticism from the opposition BJP, which has demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. A special cabinet meeting has been scheduled for August 17 evening.