Non-bailable warrant issued against BJP MLA over remarks on Karnataka minister's wife

A magistrate court here on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA from Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal after he failed to appear before the court over his alleged remarks on Tabassum Rao, the wife of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Tabassum Rao had filed a private case against MLA Yatnal over his statement that "half of Pakistan is in his house," a remark directed at Minister Rao’s wife, Tabassum Rao.

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) accepted her petition on August 29 and issued a summons for MLA Yatnal to personally appear before the court on October 16. However, MLA Yatnal failed to appear, prompting the court to issue a non-bailable warrant.

The court has adjourned the matter for the next hearing till October 28. The police, now armed with the arrest warrant, have the authority to arrest MLA Yatnal.

Minister Rao had earlier ridiculed the BJP party after the NIA detained and questioned a BJP worker in relation to the Rameshwaram cafe blast.

When questioned by the media on April 6, MLA Yatnal responded by saying that Minister Rao had no moral right to criticise the BJP, claiming that "half of Pakistan is in his house."

In addition to the legal action, Tabassum Rao recently filed a complaint with the State Women’s Commission against the BJP over derogatory comments made on social media platform X regarding the beef remark controversy involving her husband.

“As the wife of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, I have been subjected to unwarranted attacks and communal references simply because of my marriage and my Muslim faith," she continued.

“I urge the commission to address this issue promptly and ensure that such incidents do not recur. I request you to take necessary steps to safeguard my dignity and protect me from further harassment,” she appealed to the commission.

Tabassum Rao emphasised that the BJP had made communal references, promoted hatred and intolerance against her community, and dragged family members of politicians into political debates, despite their lack of involvement in politics.

“I have filed a complaint with the Karnataka Women's Commission against the BJP for their continuous derogatory and communal statements against me, despite my non-involvement in active politics. Attacking a woman is petty. Women deserve respect, not abuse,” she said.

“I have already filed a defamation suit against BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his derogatory remarks. Unfortunately, this has become a routine occurrence, with BJP leaders and their social media handles repeatedly targeting me,” Tabassum lamented.

“As someone not involved in politics, I find it reprehensible that my personal life and community are being dragged into the political arena. It is unacceptable to target family members of politicians simply because of their relationship,” she added.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, speaking on Gandhi Jayanti, had earlier pointed out that BJP’s iconic figure from the freedom struggle, V.D. Savarkar, a Chitpavan Brahmin, consumed meat and was not against cow slaughter.