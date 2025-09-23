‘Nobody can question food choices’: Rishab Shetty on viral Kantara fan pledge

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty distanced himself and the production house from a social media post urging audiences to abstain from alcohol, smoking and eating meat before watching Kantara: Chapter 1, saying it had nothing to do with them.

“We were shocked when we saw the post. Nobody has the right to question another person’s food choices. It is up to them how they live their life. This has nothing to do with our production house,” Rishab Shetty said at the trailer launch of the film on Monday, September 23.

The post – published on Instagram and X – by a fan page called Kantara Parva, promoted something it called Kantara Sankalpa, urging viewers to take a pledge to follow “three divine steps” – refraining from alcohol, smoking, and meat consumption – on the day of watching the film in theatres. The page also invited users to fill out a Google form to receive a “certificate of participation.”

The post, which resembled official promotions and carried the film’s logo, drew backlash online. Many even pointed out that eating meat is an integral part of the Daiva Kola ritual in coastal Karnataka. Despite the criticism, several fans signed up using the Google form, received certificates, and shared them on X (formerly Twitter).