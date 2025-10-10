‘No need to worry’: Kumaraswamy says HD Deve Gowda’s health improving

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is healthy, and there is no need for anyone to worry. He will be discharged from the hospital in three to four days, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy informed.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 8, after visiting his father and inquiring about his health, Kumaraswamy said, “Party workers and supporters need not worry. My father has no health problems. Doctors have been treating him for the past three days. With the blessings of God and the people, he is doing well.”

Taking to social media X, the JD (S), stated, "Dear party workers and well-wishers, there is no need to worry. Former Prime Minister and National President of JD (S) HD Deve Gowda has recovered, is in good health, and will be discharged from the hospital in a few days. The blessings, love, and prayers of the people of the state are his true protection. Do not pay heed to any rumours."

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has been admitted to Manipal Hospital at Old Airport Road in Bengaluru following a deterioration in his health. Doctors have stated that Deve Gowda is recovering and that his condition is currently stable, hospital authorities stated on Tuesday.

Deve Gowda was shifted to the hospital on Monday night after developing symptoms of chills, fever, and a urinary infection.

The 92-year-old JD(S) Rajya Sabha member remains active in politics despite his age and has recently asserted that he will ensure the BJP–JD(S) alliance comes to power in Karnataka.

Family sources said that Deve Gowda has been experiencing age-related ailments and had recently undertaken a tour of his native Hassan district. He had also met with the families of the eight victims who were killed during a Ganesh immersion procession after being mowed down by a truck.

Hospital authorities stated that Deve Gowda is responding well to treatment and is steadily improving.