No need for Cauvery bandh, Karnataka will protect state's interests: CM DK Shivakumar

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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday, August 2, appealed to Kannada organisations and political parties not to call for a bandh over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, asserting that protecting the state's interests would remain the government's top priority.

Addressing reporters after an all-party meeting convened following directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), Shivakumar said there was broad political consensus on the way forward.

"I request all Kannada organisations, Janata Dal (Secular) [(JD(S)], Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and all other parties not to call for a bandh. We decided this at the all-party meeting as well. I appeal on behalf of the government," he said, adding that opposition leaders had assured the government of their support, while giving suggestions to naviage the issue.

Shivakumar said Karnataka was facing a severe rainfall deficit and that the government was closely monitoring the situation before taking decisions on crop planning and water release. "We are requesting farmers to be patient till we give them guidelines," he said.

The CWMA and the CWRC have directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

"Our dams were not full, and there was no rain. Today, there has been some rain, and the situation has improved. Kabini is now full," he said.

He said Karnataka had received only around 35% of its normal rainfall so far this year. While reservoir inflows had improved over the past few days, the government's immediate priority remained ensuring drinking water.

"We are releasing limited quantities of water through canals only to fill lakes and tanks meant for drinking water purposes, and not for irrigation," he said.

Shivakumar said the state would continue to act within the legal framework and consult legal experts before taking further steps. On the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) move before the Supreme Court over the Cauvery issue, he said Karnataka would consult its legal team and respond appropriately.

Shivakumar said Karnataka had released only about 2.3 tmc of water in June this year compared to around 19.9 tmc during the same period last year. In July, the state released around 3.6 tmc this year against nearly 31 tmc last year.

"Against the expected release of nearly 40 tmc by July, we have been able to release only around 3.6 tmc because of the severe shortage," he said. Shivakumar said Karnataka had initially refrained from releasing water from its reservoirs but was later compelled to release limited quantities downstream after inflows improved and to maintain reservoir safety.

Mekedatu only solution

Shivakumar said that the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project remained the permanent solution to the Cauvery dispute.

"We should move forward without wasting any more time. This is not about Tamil Nadu getting more or Karnataka getting less. We should use this opportunity to bring both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to the table, hold discussions and resolve the issue amicably," he said.

He added that there was no technical hurdle to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project and that only a minor documentation issue remained.

"If the Mekedatu reservoir is built, nearly 90% of the benefit will go to Tamil Nadu, more than Karnataka. At no point can that water be diverted back to Bengaluru. Anyone can visit the project site and understand the facts," he said.

Joseph Vijay postpones Bengaluru visit

Shivakumar also said TN Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had agreed to postpone his proposed visit to Bengaluru after Karnataka requested him to defer the trip in view of the prevailing Cauvery dispute.

Rejecting allegations that he was acting in Tamil Nadu's interest, Shivakumar said his government was committed to protecting Karnataka while maintaining cordial relations between the two states.

Drought decision by end of August

Shivakumar said the government was closely monitoring the rainfall situation before taking further decisions. He said crop planning would be based on water availability, with experts from the Agricultural University and technical specialists preparing district-specific advisories on suitable crops.

He added that ministers had already begun visiting their respective districts to assess the ground situation, interact with farmers and submit reports. The Revenue Minister would subsequently assess the situation in accordance with technical parameters and Union government guidelines before the state government took further decisions.

Shivakumar said discussions with farmers, elected representatives, legal experts and government officials would continue to build confidence and provide timely guidance.

"The shadow of drought still remains. We are examining the drought situation. By August end, we hope to have a clearer picture and take appropriate decisions based on the actual conditions," he said.

Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah, BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, DV Sadananda Gowda, Basavaraj Bommai and Veerappa Moily, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, state ministers HK Patil, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, KJ George among others, MPs, senior officials, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty and the legal team from Delhi attended the all-party meeting.