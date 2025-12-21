No matter who opposes it, Bengaluru tunnel project will be implemented: DK Shivakumar

Commenting on the stiff opposition by the BJP and JD (S) for the Bengaluru tunnel project, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President DK Shivakumar stated that no matter who opposes it, he will ensure implementation of the tunnel road project in Bengaluru.

He was addressing the United Christmas celebration in Bengaluru on Saturday, December 20, organised by the Baldwin Methodist Education Society, run by the Methodist Church in India.

Shivakumar was speaking about infrastructure development in the city, pointing out that Bengaluru’s growing population has led to an increase in vehicles. “That is why there is opposition to tunnels and flyovers. But no matter who opposes it, I will do it,” he said, adding that he was working for the people and not for personal gain.

It can be noted that the Karnataka Cabinet had recently approved the construction of a short twin-tunnel road and an elevated corridor between the Hebbal flyover and Mekhri Circle for Rs 2,215 crore “to manage local vehicular traffic” on the congested section, which provides connectivity to the Bengaluru airport.

Speaking about Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the city has immense potential and a unique culture.

He recalled an interaction with a United States ambassador during 2003-04, when he got the opportunity to meet the diplomat in the absence of then Chief Minister late SM Krishna. “He asked me about Bengaluru and what I do. I told him I was in the granite business,” Deputy CM Shivakumar said. The diplomat had said that Bengaluru has more potential than New York.

The diplomat said the culture of Bengaluru cannot be found anywhere else and noted that the city has over a century of history. “God is one, but names are many. God does not give boons or curses, but gives opportunities. What we do with those opportunities is important,” he said, stressing the importance of dreaming to achieve success.

Referring to technological changes, Shivakumar said artificial intelligence has taken over many aspects of life.

He also recalled an incident from a visit to Paris, where he was invited on stage on his birthday. The Deputy CM said he had never celebrated his birthday at home. Recounting the incident, he said a German person stopped him from blowing out candles on a cake, telling him that Indian culture is about lighting lamps, not extinguishing them.

“A lamp should be lit, not put out. You should light a lamp with your children, not extinguish it,” he said.

Highlighting communal harmony, Shivakumar said a united Christmas was celebrated and noted that festivals are celebrated together in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and Bishop Anil Kumar John Servand were present at the event.