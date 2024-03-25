No increase in property tax in Bengaluru says DyCM DK Shivakumar

Following multiple reports speculating the new guidance value-based property tax computation system, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Monday, March 26, rubbished the rumours and said property tax will continue to be levied as was prescribed in 2016.

“It has been brought to my notice that fake news peddlers are peddling fake news on social media regarding the increase in property tax rate by the BBMP w.e.f April 1, 2024. I would like to clear the air here for Bengaluru residents that BBMP has not hiked any property tax, which will continue to be levied at the same rate as was prescribed in 2016. Please do not believe any rumours regarding the same,” DK Shivakumar said in a post on social media.