No confusion about alliance with BJP in Greater Bengaluru elections: Kumaraswamy

Allaying fears of differences between the BJP and JD(S) in local body polls, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, announced that there is no confusion about an alliance in the Bengaluru civic polls.

Kumaraswamy made the statement while speaking at a meeting held at the party office in the presence of the party's National President and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on the Greater Bengaluru elections.

He further stressed that party workers and leaders must work in a manner that does not harm the alliance in the upcoming Greater Bengaluru elections. He urged everyone to work unitedly with the objective of securing victories in more wards.

Kumaraswamy said that if there are any local issues or misunderstandings, leaders should not make public statements about them. “Bring such matters to our notice. Do not give statements in public,” he cautioned.

Referring to the Maharashtra local body elections, Kumaraswamy said the NDA alliance has performed well and expressed confidence that the same results would be repeated in Bengaluru as well.

He called upon BJP and JD(S) workers and leaders to work together to achieve this outcome.

He said people are fed up with the ruling Congress party’s misgovernance in the state.

“They have destroyed Bengaluru’s infrastructure. Potholes are visible everywhere you step. Through taxes and price hikes, people are being looted. People are ready to teach them a fitting lesson. We must make the people aware of this,” Kumaraswamy advised.

HD Deve Gowda addressed the gathering and said leaders and workers must strengthen the party at the ward and booth levels.

“Our party has a strong base in Bengaluru. I have contributed to the city’s development as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Convey this to the people. We brought Cauvery water to Bengaluru, built the Sirsi Circle flyover, promoted the IT sector, and gave tax concessions to that sector.

"Explain all these achievements of our party to the people of the city,” he instructed party leaders and workers.

Youth Janata Dal State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Core Committee Chairman M Krishnareddy, Legislature Party Leader Suresh Babu, MP Mallesh Babu, along with leaders from all Bengaluru city constituencies and former MLAs, were present on the occasion.