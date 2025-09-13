Nine dead as truck rams into Ganesh immersion procession in Karnataka’s Hassan

A Ganesh idol immersion procession turned tragic in Hassan district on Friday night, September 12, after a speeding truck rammed into devotees, killing nine people and injuring 22 others, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at Mosale Hosahalli on Hassan-Holenarasipura highway. According to reports, the truck lost control, hit a divider and ploughed into the crowd, which included a large number of youths, including students. Officials said the truck driver Bhuvan fled the spot after the crash but was caught and assaulted by bystanders. He sustained injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital under police supervision.

The visuals from the incident show a group of people dancing to music as part of Ganesh immersion celebration when the white truck rams over them.

At the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), 19 injured individuals were admitted, of whom two are in the ICU, including one undergoing surgery for a rib fracture, while 18 others are stable and recovering in the wards. At Mangala Hospital, two patients have been admitted to the ICU, and both are reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed nine fatalities, with post-mortems completed and the bodies handed over to families. Among the deceased, eight were youths aged between 17 and 25 years, while one victim was a 55-year-old man. Of the nine, two were from Ballari and Chitradurga districts, and the remaining were residents of Hassan.

Hassan District In-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has instructed hospitals to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. He is in Hassan and will hold meetings with officials, visit the spot of the accident and then meet the families of the victims.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of the deceased. “It is deeply saddening to learn news of several people losing their lives and over 20 others seriously injured when a lorry collided with a procession heading for Ganesh immersion in Hassan. I pray that the souls of the deceased find peace and that the injured recover as quickly as possible,” he said.