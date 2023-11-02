NIA takes over Bengaluru terror case, to take custody of five terrorists

Junaid was conspiring to carry out terrorist activities in the IT city of Bengaluru. He is absconding for four years and is also the main accused in the kidnap and murder case of one Noor Ahmad in 2017. The police investigating the case also found the terror group having links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They further found that T Nazir, a terror suspect in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts lodged in the Central Prison of Bengaluru, had brainwashed the arrested youths.

He delivered orders to the accused persons and controlled the gang of terrorists through Mohammad Junaid, the prime kingpin who is suspected to be operating from the border areas of Afghanistan. Nazir, hailing from Kerala, allegedly gave instructions from the prison.

The arrested suspected terrorists had come in contact with Nazir, while they were in prison through Junaid. Nazir had brainwashed them and linked Mohammad Junaid with terror outfit LeT. Junaid later further brainwashed the arrested suspected terrorists and prepared them to carry out a major terror strike in Bengaluru.