NIA says Bengaluru cafe blast accused planned to target Karnataka BJP headquarters on Jan 22

The NIA, which began an investigation into the case on March 3, conducted several technical and field investigations in coordination with various state police forces and other agencies. The investigation revealed that Shazib was the one who had planted the bomb. He, along with Taaha, had previously been absconding since 2020 after the Al-Hind module was busted. Extensive searches by the NIA had led to their arrest from their hideout in West Bengal 42 days after the Rameshwaram Cafe explosion. The two men, hailing from Shivamogga district of Karnataka, are IS radicals, and had earlier conspired to do 'Hijrah' (trip) to IS territories in Syria, the NIA stated.