Newborn kidnapped, sold for Rs 1.5 lakh from Ballari government hospital, four held

Karnataka’s Ballari police arrested four people, including a 65-year-old repeat offender, for allegedly kidnapping and selling a newborn boy from the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) hospital for Rs 1.5 lakh. The incident took place on September 12. This is the second infant trafficking case reported in the district in a week.

The accused were identified as Shamin Ismail (25), Ismail Yacob Sab (65), Basha Sab (55), and Basavaraj Sajjan (43).

According to police, Sridevi, a resident of Benakal village, had delivered a baby boy at the district hospital in July. On September 12, she returned for a postnatal check-up and to collect the birth certificate. At the hospital, a woman offered to help her secure the certificate from the municipal office. When Sridevi briefly handed over her child to use the restroom, the woman fled with the infant. A complaint was immediately filed at Brucepet Police Station.

Investigations revealed that Sajjan had approached Ismail for adoption. Ismail instead convinced him to consider kidnapping. Following their plan, Ismail abducted the newborn on September 12, coinciding with Sajjan’s hospital visit, and later sold the child. The payment was reportedly made in installments over the past two months.

Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani formed a special team that tracked down the culprits within a day using CCTV footage and technical evidence.

Just days earlier in neighbouring Vijayanagara district, four people, including two ASHA workers, were arrested for abducting a baby girl and selling her for Rs 10,000.