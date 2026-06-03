New Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar appoints retd IAS officer LK Atheeq as financial advisor

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In one of his first executive appointments, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issued orders for the appointment of retired IAS officer LK Atheeq as the financial advisor to the CM. He will also continue as Chairman of the Bengaluru Business Corridor. Atheeq’s salary allowances have been declared equivalent to the post of Chief Secretary. The orders came in mere hours after Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

LK Atheeq had resigned as Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Siddaramaiah in June last year, citing personal reasons. Before that, he had been posted in the Finance Department and was said to have kept a keen eye on the implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress party.

In other appointments, Tushar Giri Nath has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, replacing Anjum Parwez. He will hold concurrent charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department.

Rajendra Cholan P has also been transferred, and has now been posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister. He has also been posted in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited, Bengaluru.